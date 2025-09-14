Sports
Ohio State’s Bo Jackson Seeks More Playing Time After Strong Debut
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman running back Bo Jackson is making a case for increased playing time after his impressive performance against Grambling State. Over the weekend, Jackson recorded nine carries for 108 yards, averaging 12 yards per run. His electrifying speed offers something unique to Ohio State‘s deep running back roster.
Ohio State fans voiced their opinions on Jackson’s potential to earn more playing time in a recent survey. Sixty-three percent of respondents believe he deserves more chances on the field. Fans highlighted his ability to be a game-changing player, which the team may need as the season progresses.
“Bo Jackson has that explosiveness trait that could be crucial for us,” said Stefan Krajisnik during a recent podcast episode about the Buckeyes. “He’s the type of player who can break a game open when defenses are focused elsewhere.”
Jackson’s performance drew comparisons to his namesake, the legendary two-sport star Bo Jackson. He scored a touchdown on his first carry and demonstrated great vision while navigating through defenders.
While Jackson’s debut was exciting, head coach Ryan Day pointed out that he must improve in areas like pass protection before becoming a starter. Jackson, along with running backs C.J. Donaldson and James Peoples, aims to solidify a strong rushing attack as the team approaches its Big Ten schedule.
As Ohio State prepares for an upcoming game against Ohio University, experts suggest that Jackson’s unique skill set could be beneficial against the Bobcats. The Bobcats feature quarterback Parker Navarro, who leads a potent offense. Ohio State will need to leverage Jackson’s explosiveness to adapt to their defensive strategy.
“With the right opportunities, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bo get significant snaps this season,” Krajisnik added. “His talent stands out as we face tougher opponents.”
Recent Posts
- Duke Returns to Tulane Stadium for Showdown with Familiar Faces
- Nacional Faces Leopardo in Critical Match Amid Player Injuries
- Phillies Sweep Mets, Duran Shines in Game Finale
- Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Set for 2026 Exhibition Bout
- Mohammed Alakel Prepares for Major Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard
- WrestleMania 43 to be Held in Saudi Arabia in 2027
- Aggies Face Notre Dame in Chance to End Long Streak
- Eric Trump to Donate Book Proceeds to Honor Charlie Kirk
- Marcus Freeman and Joanna: A Family’s Journey Through Challenges and Success
- Borderlands 4 Launches, Elevates Looter-Shooter Experience with New Features
- The Witcher Season 4 Set for October Premiere on Netflix
- Illegal Streaming Site Shut Down Before NFL Season Start
- Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting Kansas City in Crucial Matchup
- Young Boy with Leukemia Joins Phillies Player on Special Day
- Vince Vaughn Shines in New Vegas Drama ‘Easy’s Waltz’
- Drew Brees: Saints Can Compete for NFC South Title Despite Struggles
- Astros Face Braves in Key Matchup with Altuve Highlighting Player Props
- Viv Prince, Eccentric Drummer of The Pretty Things, Dies at 84
- Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner