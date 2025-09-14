Ohio State’s Bo Jackson Seeks More Playing Time After Strong Debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman running back Bo Jackson is making a case for increased playing time after his impressive performance against Grambling State. Over the weekend, Jackson recorded nine carries for 108 yards, averaging 12 yards per run. His electrifying speed offers something unique to Ohio State‘s deep running back roster.

Ohio State fans voiced their opinions on Jackson’s potential to earn more playing time in a recent survey. Sixty-three percent of respondents believe he deserves more chances on the field. Fans highlighted his ability to be a game-changing player, which the team may need as the season progresses.

“Bo Jackson has that explosiveness trait that could be crucial for us,” said Stefan Krajisnik during a recent podcast episode about the Buckeyes. “He’s the type of player who can break a game open when defenses are focused elsewhere.”

Jackson’s performance drew comparisons to his namesake, the legendary two-sport star Bo Jackson. He scored a touchdown on his first carry and demonstrated great vision while navigating through defenders.

While Jackson’s debut was exciting, head coach Ryan Day pointed out that he must improve in areas like pass protection before becoming a starter. Jackson, along with running backs C.J. Donaldson and James Peoples, aims to solidify a strong rushing attack as the team approaches its Big Ten schedule.

As Ohio State prepares for an upcoming game against Ohio University, experts suggest that Jackson’s unique skill set could be beneficial against the Bobcats. The Bobcats feature quarterback Parker Navarro, who leads a potent offense. Ohio State will need to leverage Jackson’s explosiveness to adapt to their defensive strategy.

“With the right opportunities, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bo get significant snaps this season,” Krajisnik added. “His talent stands out as we face tougher opponents.”