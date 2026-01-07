Ohio State RB James Peoples Transfers to Penn State for 2026

Penn State, USA — Running back James Peoples has officially declared his transfer from Ohio State to Penn State for the upcoming 2026 season. The announcement came via social media on Tuesday evening, where he expressed gratitude for his time in Columbus.

“I wanted to say I’m grateful for my time at The Ohio State and the lifetime relationships built during these past 2 years thanks Buckeye Nation. But with that being said, WE ARE!” Peoples said in his commitment tweet.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, the four-star recruit ranked No. 112 in the 2024 class, will enter Penn State with two years of eligibility remaining after a season in which he rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries.

Peoples was anticipated to be a key player for the Buckeyes this past season but faced fiercer competition than expected. True freshman Bo Jackson surged ahead in the depth chart, leaving Peoples third in team carries behind veteran transfer CJ Donaldson, who had 1,090 yards this past season.

His decision to transfer stems from the need for a fresh start after struggling to secure a prominent role in the Buckeyes’ high-octane offense that propelled them through the 2024 national championship season.

At Penn State, he will join a restructured running back group that is set to lose current stars Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, both heading to the NFL. Incoming transfers, including Iowa State’s Carson Hansen and standout Quinton Martin Jr., who shined in the Pinstripe Bowl, will also compete for carries.

Peoples’ commitment marks the 24th transfer addition for Penn State, with four of those occurring on the same day he announced his move. His addition is viewed positively given his potential, as he previously averaged 4.9 yards per carry across 22 games with the Buckeyes.

As Penn State prepares for the new season, they will rely on a balance of emerging talent and experienced transfers to strengthen their backfield, aiming for a successful campaign in 2026.