Ohio State’s Julian Sayin Faces Pressure as Season Opener Approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julian Sayin, the five-star quarterback from California, has transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban‘s retirement at Alabama. Sayin filed his paperwork on August 5, 2025, becoming the focal point of high expectations from the Buckeyes’ football staff and fanbase.

Ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, Sayin has outperformed other contenders since his arrival. With his athletic skills and decision-making praised, the main concern was his physical build. However, after working with strength coach Micky Marotti, Sayin has bulked up to 210 pounds at 6-foot-1.

This fall, Sayin competes with redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz for the starting quarterback position. In media-accessible practices last week, Sayin excelled, showcasing deep throw completions to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Despite his performance, Sayin remains reserved about the competition.

“I mean, it’s all about improving every day,” Sayin told reporters, emphasizing his focus on making practice game-like. “We’re practicing like we’re in the game and visualizing ourselves in the game.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day expressed confidence in Sayin’s abilities, noting his quick decision-making and skill on the field. “There’s a lot to like,” Day remarked. “He’s very smart, makes quick decisions, and the ball comes out of his hand accurately.”

Day furthered the praise by comparing Sayin to former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a rare commendation from a coach regarding a new player. “Remember how quick the ball used to come out of Dwayne’s hands? It’s similar with Julian,” Day said, highlighting Sayin’s developing command of the field.

Since the spring, Sayin has concentrated on improving his mechanics and vocal leadership with a close-knit quarterback room. “We compete every day but we got each other’s backs for sure,” Sayin mentioned about bonding with Kienholz and coach Billy Fessler.

As Ohio State prepares to defend its national title against Texas in less than a month, Sayin’s potential starting role remains within reach, presenting a compelling storyline against Arch Manning, another rising star. “I’m just focusing on improving and developing myself,” Sayin stated, keeping his thoughts clear as the season opener approaches.