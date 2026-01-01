Ohio State Kicker Jayden Fielding Faces Harassment After Big Ten Miss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding spoke out about the harassment he faced after missing a critical field goal in the Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana earlier this month. During the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium, Fielding revealed that the backlash was particularly severe this year; his family received hateful messages, and their home address was publicly shared.

Fielding missed a potential game-tying kick late in the game, which ended in a 13-10 loss for Ohio State. “When parents are involved and siblings are involved, it’s a little different,” he said. “It was really wild there for a while.” Law enforcement had to intervene, just as they did last year after Fielding missed two key field goals against Michigan.

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith chimed in, calling the hate directed at Fielding “totally unacceptable,” emphasizing that “no young man should put up with this.” He confirmed the school’s commitment to support its athletes.

Despite the challenges, Fielding is determined. He expressed that the negative experiences have fueled his motivation. “When you have people texting you things that no other person should probably ever receive, it kind of makes you look at the world a little different,” he said.

During the Big Ten game, Fielding successfully made a 30-yard field goal but missed a 27-yarder that many expected him to convert. He described the miss as a simple “mishit,” attributing it to a technical error.

Coach Ryan Day announced that Fielding will start in the Cotton Bowl against Miami on New Year’s Eve, despite fans calling for backup kicker Jackson Courville to replace him. Fielding has a career average of over 80% in field goals, which adds to his confidence going forward.

As Fielding prepares for the playoffs, he acknowledges the weight of expectations but stresses his belief in his abilities. “I’ve played for four years, and I have really good stats over four years,” he said. “I’ve always had confidence in myself, and that’s not stopping me.”