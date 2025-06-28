Ohio State Lands Four-Star Defensive Lineman Damari Simeon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has secured a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Damari Simeon on Friday. The player from St. Augustine Prep in Richland, New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 201 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Simeon stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 275 pounds. He is the second defensive line prospect to commit to the Buckeyes this cycle, joining fellow four-star recruit Khary Wilder. While Simeon specializes as an interior player, Wilder offers versatility, able to play both edge and tackle positions.

The Buckeyes now have a total of 18 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson views Simeon’s addition as a key part of fortifying Ohio State’s defensive front. “Damari is a great talent with the potential to impact our defense,” Johnson stated.

Simeon made his choice despite offers from top programs, including Penn State and Texas. He had taken an official visit to Michigan in June but ultimately chose Ohio State. In the On3 rankings, he is listed as the 65th overall prospect and the 7th best defensive lineman in his class.

In addition to Simeon and Wilder, the Buckeyes’ defensive recruiting includes four-star linebackers Cincere Johnson and others to strengthen their lineup. As the program continues to build its roster, Simeon’s commitment adds momentum as they look for more talent in the defensive front, especially at edge rusher.

During his junior season, Simeon recorded 47 tackles, including nine for loss, as well as 2.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt plays. Although he may need to bulk up for the Big Ten, his potential as an interior penetrator is evident.

With expectations high for his growth, Simeon looks to contribute to the Buckeyes’ defense in the future while competing for playing time behind Eddrick Houston.