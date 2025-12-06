Sports
Ohio State Leads Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff committee released its fifth ranking on Tuesday, placing the Ohio State Buckeyes at the top with a perfect record of 12-0.
Ohio State has maintained its position as the top seed through five weeks of rankings. The final set of rankings, which will establish a 12-team playoff bracket, will be announced on December 7.
In the latest rankings, Indiana follows closely behind as the No. 2 seed, also finishing the regular season with a 12-0 record. Georgia stands at No. 3 with an 11-1 record, while Texas Tech secures the No. 4 seed at 11-1.
The rankings also disclosed potential matchups for the first round. Alabama, currently ranked ninth, is in a precarious situation as they prepare for the SEC Championship Game. Their head coach, Kalen DeBoer, emphasized their competitiveness with a 7-1 record in conference matches.
“We’re in the championship game with a 7-1 record,” DeBoer said. “We’ve won four conference games on the road in the toughest conference in the country. There’s no doubt in my mind that we are one of the best teams,” he added.
The rankings revealed that ten spots are already determined, leaving five teams vying for the remaining two at-large slots. Those teams include Alabama, BYU, and Miami.
The conference championship weekend will play a crucial role in shaping the final bracket. Ohio State aims to secure the No. 1 overall seed, needing just one more victory. Meanwhile, Texas Tech seeks to bolster its ranking after a dominant showing in recent weeks, including a significant win against West Virginia.
As the season edges closer to its climax, anticipation builds around the fate of teams like Alabama and Miami, which face significant matchups that could sway their playoff chances. These developments set the stage for an exciting conclusion to the college football season.
