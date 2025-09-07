Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues

Columbus, Ohio – Jackpocket, a popular lottery app that allows users to buy official state lottery tickets, has suspended its services in Ohio. The Ohio Lottery Commission cited non-compliance with retailer terms and conditions as the reason for this action.

Danielle Frizzi-Babb, the deputy director of communications for the Ohio Lottery Commission, confirmed that Jackpocket will remain inactive until it addresses internal control issues. “Jackpocket will remain inactive in Ohio until their internal controls are addressed,” she stated in an email to The Dispatch.

Users of the app were surprised to find an alert stating that orders were unavailable in their state. Jackpocket stated, “We have paused the ordering of draw games and scratch-off tickets in Ohio while an internal review is being conducted.”

Jackpocket is not affiliated with the official Ohio Lottery but fulfills tickets through a licensed shop, Winners Corner. Frizzi-Babb did not elaborate on how Jackpocket violated the commission’s terms. Stephen Miraglia, DraftKings’ senior director of communications, declined to comment on the matter but mentioned that users can still withdraw their funds.

This suspension comes amid rising lottery jackpots, including a Powerball jackpot now worth $1.7 billion, with a cash value of $770.3 million for the next drawing on September 6, 2025. Players must match all five white balls and the red Powerball to win.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and are broadcast live. While Jackpocket is inactive, another lottery app, Jackpot.com, remains available for users in Ohio.