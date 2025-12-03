News
Ohio Lottery Draws $90 Million Jackpot Numbers for December 2, 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winning numbers were selected in the Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, drawing for a $90 million jackpot. The winning numbers from the drawing are 17-25-26-53-60, with the Mega Ball number being 16.
The estimated jackpot for the following drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 3, is a staggering $775 million, while the current jackpot stands at $11.3 million.
Tuesday’s winning Ohio Lottery numbers are available for several games. For the Pick 3 evening draw, the winning number is 570, with the midday number being 546. The Pick 4 evening winning number is 8441, and midday is 5940. The Pick 5 evening winning number is 59144, and the midday is 29119.
Players of the Rolling Cash 5 game must hit all five numbers to win the jackpot of $163,000. The winning numbers for Rolling Cash 5 are 5-19-20-24-30, with odds of winning set at 1 in 575,757.
Drawings for the Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 occur twice daily at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. Each night at 7:35 p.m., the Rolling Cash 5 is drawn. Additionally, the Classic Lotto draws take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 p.m., with odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 13,983,816.
The Lucky for Life draws happen nightly at 10:30 p.m., presenting odds for a jackpot with a $2 ticket at 1 in 30,821,472. Powerball draws occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m., with the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot with a $2 ticket at 1 in 292,201,338. Lastly, Mega Millions holds its draws on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., featuring odds of 1 in 290,472,336 for winning the jackpot with a $5 ticket.
For those interested in additional information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games, Ohio Lottery offers detailed guidance.
