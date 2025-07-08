Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball drawing on Saturday, July 5, 2025, resulted in no overall winner, increasing the jackpot to $203 million for the next drawing on Monday, July 7.

The numbers drawn on Saturday were 1, 28, 34, 50, 58, with a Powerball of 8 and a Power Play of 2x. The jackpot for Monday is set at $4.9 million.

Additionally, Saturday’s Kicker numbers were 3, 20, 21, 29, 40, 48, with a Kicker of 100065. The previous day, Friday, July 4, the Mega Millions numbers were 17, 20, 24, 41, 42, and Mega Ball 24, with a jackpot of $70 million for Tuesday.

Ohio Lottery reports Sunday’s winning numbers: for Pick 3 evening it was 501 (midday, 052); for Pick 4 evening it was 2912 (midday, 3602); for Pick 5 evening it was 72315 (midday, 91744); Rolling Cash 5 produced 8, 14, 16, 31, 38; and Lucky for Life had winning numbers of 6, 15, 16, 30, 45, with a Lucky Ball of 12.

To win, Pick 3 players receive $500 for a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1-in-1,000. For Pick 4, winners get $5,000 for a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1-in-10,000.

The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot for the next drawing is $130,000 for hitting all five numbers, with odds of 1-in-575,757. Drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 are held twice daily, at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m., while Rolling Cash 5 draws take place nightly at 7:35 p.m.

Classic Lotto draws on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 p.m., with the odds of winning the jackpot at 1-in-13,983,816. Lucky for Life draws at 10:30 p.m. nightly, and odds of winning that jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-30,821,472.

Powerball draws occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m., with jackpot odds of 1-in-292,201,338. Mega Millions is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., with odds of winning the jackpot at 1-in-290,472,336.