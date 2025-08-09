News
Ohio Lottery Jackpot Reaches $482 Million Ahead of Saturday Drawing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Lottery jackpot is climbing, reaching an estimated $482 million for the drawing on Saturday, August 10, 2025. The current jackpot for Friday, August 8, is estimated at $166 million, with Saturday’s draws also featuring a $6.3 million jackpot.
In the latest results from Thursday’s Ohio Lottery, the winning numbers were: Pick 3 evening: 392 (midday, 245); Pick 4 evening: 2516 (midday, 6682); Pick 5 evening: 36016 (midday, 19207); Rolling Cash 5: 2-5-15-28-31; Lucky for Life: 16-25-26-27-36, with Lucky Ball 16.
Winners of the Pick 3 game receive $500 for a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1 in 1,000. For Pick 4, the prize is $5,000 for a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1 in 10,000. The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot is set at $100,000, with odds of hitting all five numbers at 1 in 575,757.
The Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 drawings occur twice daily, at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. The Rolling Cash 5 draws nightly at 7:35 p.m. Classic Lotto is drawn Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 p.m., with odds for a jackpot with a $1 ticket at 1 in 13,983,816.
Lucky for Life drawings happen every night at 10:30 p.m. The odds of winning with a $2 ticket there are 1 in 30,821,472. Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m., while Mega Millions takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Odds for Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338, and for Mega Millions are 1 in 290,472,336.
The Ohio Lottery continues to provide access to various lottery games, and players are encouraged to check their tickets regularly for winning numbers.
