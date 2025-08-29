News
Ohio Lottery Results for August 28, 2025: Big Winners Await
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Lottery held its daily draw games on August 28, 2025, offering players chances to win significant prizes. Drawings occur seven days a week at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m., except on Saturday evenings.
For the Midday draw, the winning numbers were 4-6-4, while the Evening draw resulted in 5-4-2. Additional games saw the following numbers drawn: for the Midday Pick 3, 3-1-3-2; Evening Pick 3, 6-4-6-9; and Midday Pick 4, 4-7-5-8-0. The Evening Pick 4 resulted in 2-8-4-3-0.
Ohio Lottery also featured the daily Lucky For Life draw with winning numbers of 05-08-27-28-36 and the rolling jackpot numbers of 08-10-17-23-33 with a Lucky Ball of 02. Lottery players rejoice as these results fuel hopes for winning big.
Tickets for these games can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores across Ohio. Some airport terminals also sell lottery tickets. For those looking to play from home, online ticket purchases are available through the Jackpocket app, covering a wide range of U.S. states including Arizona, New Jersey, and West Virginia.
The Jackpocket app allows players to choose their lottery game and numbers with ease, collecting winnings right on their mobile devices. As the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, it provides convenient access to lotteries.
With each draw, Ohio continues to attract many eager players, hoping to replicate the state’s record lottery winnings, which reached $343 million in 2018 via Powerball.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, resources are available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-8-HOPENY, with eligibility requirements for players to note.
