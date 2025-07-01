Ohio Lottery Results for June 30, 2025: Winning Numbers Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Lottery has announced the winning numbers for its draw games held on June 30, 2025, including Powerball, Lucky for Life, and various daily games.

The results for the major draw games are as follows:

Powerball: 13-28-44-52-55 with Power Play number 06 and a multiplier of 4. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Lucky for Life winning numbers were: 07-11-26-37-41, with Lucky Ball 17.

Midday draws for the day featured numbers 2-2-3-2, and evening draws showed numbers 0-5-1-9. Instant win game numbers for today’s draws were 8-1-1-4-4 for midday and 9-3-7-8-3 for evening.

The Ohio Lottery provides several games for players who wish to try their luck. In addition to Powerball and Lucky for Life, players can participate in other popular games like Lotto America, 5 Star Draw, and Pick 3 or Pick 4.

Tickets for the Ohio Lottery can be purchased at various locations including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell lottery tickets.

For those wanting to buy tickets online, the Jackpocket app allows users to order tickets from various U.S. states including Arizona, New York, and Washington D.C. This app helps players select games, check tickets, and collect winnings, all from their smartphones or computers.

It’s important to play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 18 or older to participate, with certain age restrictions varying by state.