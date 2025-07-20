Ohio Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Escalates

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a husband in a road rage incident following a traffic confrontation. Seth Schlueter faces multiple charges, including aggravated burglary and assault, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m. on July 11. Authorities say a woman driving behind Schlueter honked her horn when he stopped in the middle of the roadway. After she drove around him, Schlueter, accompanied by his young children, allegedly began to follow her home.

Upon arriving at her house, Schlueter confronted the woman’s husband, who was waiting on the porch. While the wife fled behind the house out of fear, the husband stepped inside to retrieve her and defuse the situation.

Instead of calming down, Schlueter is accused of removing his children, all aged five or younger, from his car and forcibly entering the victims’ home. Reports indicate that he and his kids caused damage inside the residence. The confrontation escalated when Schlueter allegedly punched the husband in the face before fleeing with his children.

The husband received treatment for minor injuries at the scene from emergency responders. Detectives located Schlueter later that evening at a convenience store on State Route 727, where he was taken into custody.

Schlueter now faces charges including aggravated burglary, assault, and endangering children, along with operating a vehicle under the influence. He is currently held in a local county jail without bond.