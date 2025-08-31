News
Ohio Man Wins $500,000 Lottery Prize Amidst Medical Struggles
CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKRC) – A man from Carrollton has won a $500,000 prize from the Ohio Lottery while taking his wife to her cancer treatment. The man purchased a couple of $5 scratch-off tickets on his trip, including the last Best of 7’s ticket, which turned out to be a big winner.
After scratching off the ticket at home, he could hardly believe his eyes. “She looked at me funny and said did you fall? I said no I’m in shock! I think I won half a million dollars!” he recalled, sharing the unexpected joy with his wife.
Initially skeptical, his wife’s doubts vanished when he scanned the ticket using the Ohio Lottery mobile app, confirming the prize. After state and federal taxes, which take a significant portion, the family will receive $360,000.
“I still can’t believe it. I still think it’s a dream!” he exclaimed. The couple is relieved by the financial boost, especially with mounting medical bills from his wife’s ongoing treatments.
The winner described the lottery windfall as a “blessing in disguise” and intends to use part of the money to ease their medical burdens. He also looks forward to spending quality time with his wife once she is feeling better.
