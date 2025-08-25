Ohio State Medical Student Competes for Cancer Awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A medical student at Ohio State University is balancing rigorous academics with triathlon training to support cancer research. Austin Marquardt, a Cincinnati native, recently completed an IRONMAN competition in Lake Placid, New York, as the captain of the Spin Doctors, a team of medical students.

Marquardt’s journey as an endurance athlete began during his high school years, after a close friend’s battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Inspired by her struggle, he started fundraising for cancer causes, raising more than $6,000 for the nonprofit organization of her choice.

In 2020, Marquardt took a cross-country bike ride from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, which raised over $15,500 for cancer research. This journey launched his career as an endurance athlete, leading him to train for half IRONMAN races while preparing for medical school.

“I thought my plan was just to compete in that one race but then realized I wanted to keep going,” Marquardt said. With permission from the dean and sponsorship from the James Cancer Hospital, he has continued to compete in professional IRONMAN events.

Besides his triathlon pursuits, Marquardt actively participates in Pelotonia, an annual cycling event that raises funds for cancer research. As of early August 2025, he raised $26,043 for Pelotonia.

“Making someone’s life a little bit better drives me,” he said. “It influences my research and studies, as well as my involvement in triathlons.”

Marquardt continues to prioritize medical training and aims for a residency focusing on ear, nose, and throat, with aspirations of becoming a head and neck cancer surgeon. “My focus has always been on my research and medical school first,” he added.

This story is part of a series by the Center for HumanKindness at The Columbus Foundation, highlighting individuals making a positive impact in the community.