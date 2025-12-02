Ohio State vs. Michigan Rivalry Heats Up Again

Columbus, Ohio — The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan football teams is set to ignite again this weekend as both teams prepare for their annual showdown. Last year, Michigan stunned the Buckeyes, defeating them despite being 19½-point underdogs.

After that dramatic victory, emotions ran high, particularly for Michigan players who celebrated their fourth consecutive win over Ohio State. However, the triumph was overshadowed by a major incident. As Michigan players attempted to plant their flag on Ohio State’s midfield ‘O’ logo, a scuffle erupted.

Ohio State players objected strongly, leading to a brawl at midfield. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to break up the altercation, and some had to deploy pepper spray to restore order. The Ohio State University Police later confirmed this on social media.

Michigan had previously planted a flag on Ohio State’s field in 2022, a move similar to that of Baker Mayfield after Oklahoma’s victory in Columbus in 2017, making the act particularly contentious.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day commented on the incident, saying, “I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field, and our guys weren’t going to let that happen.” He expressed his disappointment over the loss yet emphasized the pride of his players.

This year, Ohio State is undefeated at 11-0 and is favored by 9½ points against Michigan. The question remains: if the Buckeyes win this time, will they retaliate and plant their flag at the Big House?