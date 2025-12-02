Sports
Ohio State vs. Michigan Rivalry Heats Up Again
Columbus, Ohio — The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan football teams is set to ignite again this weekend as both teams prepare for their annual showdown. Last year, Michigan stunned the Buckeyes, defeating them despite being 19½-point underdogs.
After that dramatic victory, emotions ran high, particularly for Michigan players who celebrated their fourth consecutive win over Ohio State. However, the triumph was overshadowed by a major incident. As Michigan players attempted to plant their flag on Ohio State’s midfield ‘O’ logo, a scuffle erupted.
Ohio State players objected strongly, leading to a brawl at midfield. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to break up the altercation, and some had to deploy pepper spray to restore order. The Ohio State University Police later confirmed this on social media.
Michigan had previously planted a flag on Ohio State’s field in 2022, a move similar to that of Baker Mayfield after Oklahoma’s victory in Columbus in 2017, making the act particularly contentious.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day commented on the incident, saying, “I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field, and our guys weren’t going to let that happen.” He expressed his disappointment over the loss yet emphasized the pride of his players.
This year, Ohio State is undefeated at 11-0 and is favored by 9½ points against Michigan. The question remains: if the Buckeyes win this time, will they retaliate and plant their flag at the Big House?
Recent Posts
- Disney+ Expands Focus on UK Comedy Programming, Says Eric Schrier
- US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Fail to Yield Peace Deal Despite Optimism
- Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Old Hollywood Glam at ‘The Housemaid’ Screening
- Owen Cooper Shares His Favorite Films and Shows of 2025
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Clash
- Capricor Announces Major Advances in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
- David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show
- Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns
- Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
- Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak
- Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans
- Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States
- Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87
- Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit
- Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3
- Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’
- Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson
- Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success
- Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks