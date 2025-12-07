Sports
Ohio State Misses Key Field Goal, Falls to Indiana in Big Ten Title Game
Indianapolis, IN — Ohio State‘s hopes for a Big Ten title came crashing down Saturday night when kicker Jayden Fielding missed a crucial 27-yard field goal. With less than three minutes left on the clock, Ohio State trailed Indiana 13-10 and Fielding’s attempt pulled wide left.
The miss occurred with 2:48 remaining in the game, giving Indiana a chance to seal their first conference championship in over 50 years. Fielding, who had a solid season with 15 successful kicks out of 17 attempts, felt the weight of the moment but could not convert.
Despite the disappointment, Ohio State’s position in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings remains secure. The Buckeyes are still likely to remain in the top four, ensuring a first-round bye in the playoff, though they will not hold the No. 1 seed anymore.
This loss brings concerns about Fielding’s reliability in critical situations, raising questions about Ohio State’s potential performance in the playoffs. However, the Buckeyes will still have a favorable path to advance in their pursuit of repeating as national champions.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s victory propels them to the No. 1 seed in the playoff rankings, marking a remarkable achievement under head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers now squarely enter the conversation as favorites for the national championship.
