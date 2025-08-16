Ohio State Prepares for 2025 College Football Showdown

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the 2025 college football season, aiming for back-to-back national championships. Starting August 30, they will face a challenging schedule filled with exciting matchups.

As defending champions, the Buckeyes look to maintain their dominance while navigating tough competitors. They previously triumphed over teams like the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks to secure the national title. The upcoming season promises intense rivalries, particularly a key matchup against No. 11 Illinois on October 11, which could change the Big Ten title landscape.

Ohio State’s games will be aired on various networks, including ESPN, ABC, and Big Ten Network, with many also available for streaming via services like YouTube TV and Fubo. Additionally, fans with local antennas can catch games on ABC for free.

The season openers include Ohio State hosting Texas at noon on August 30, followed by games against Grambling State and Ohio University. Key matchups against Michigan and Illinois will highlight their season, culminating with a showdown against Michigan on November 29.

Despite the departure of several star players, including the starting quarterback and running backs, the Buckeyes boast significant talent on the roster. Sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. stands out as a potential playmaker, with impressive performances as a freshman.

The coaching staff remains confident in their depth chart. New quarterback Sayin is expected to lead the offense, supported by rising stars like Brandon Inniss and the experienced offensive line that aims to strengthen the unit’s performance.

Defensively, Ohio State’s defense is determined to continue last season’s strong play. Although they lost key players, such as Denzel Burke, the team anticipates breakout performances from up-and-coming talents like linebacker Sonny Styles.

As training continues at Ohio State, the anticipation builds for the opening game against Texas, marking the start of a new season filled with potential for glory.