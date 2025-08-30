Sports
Ohio State Prepares for Julian Sayin’s Debut Against Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The college football world is eagerly anticipating Julian Sayin‘s debut as the starting quarterback for Ohio State this Saturday against top-ranked Texas. Fans and analysts alike are curious whether Sayin’s performance will mirror the remarkable start of Bryce Young at Alabama or more closely resemble DJ Uiagalelei‘s challenging first outing at Clemson.
In 2021, Bryce Young led Alabama to a 44-13 victory over Miami in his first game, completing 71% of his passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Conversely, Uiagalelei faced a tough opening against Georgia, struggling with a completion rate of just 51% and ending the game with one interception.
The expectations for Sayin are clear: protect the football. “In games like this, you cannot turn the ball over,” stated Andrew Gillis, a host on the Buckeye Talk podcast.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day emphasized patience with Sayin, drawing on the developmental journey of former quarterback C.J. Stroud as a reason to avoid overreacting to early performance. However, podcast host Stephen Means highlighted an essential point, stating, “If a dog’s going to bite, he’s going to bite as a pup.”
Means cautioned that if Sayin appears rattled as Uiagalelei did against Georgia, fans may question the team’s direction. He compared it to Stroud’s composed performance against Oregon, where Stroud faced pressure but maintained control.
The upcoming game against Texas is a significant moment for Sayin, as both he and the Buckeyes aim to make a statement. This matchup could be a defining moment in his college career and Ohio State’s season.
