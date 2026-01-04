Ohio State Receiver Mylan Graham Enters Transfer Portal After Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham has announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal just days after the Buckeyes’ loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver made this decision following a season in which he contributed limited playing time.

Graham, a highly-regarded four-star recruit from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was ranked the No. 58 prospect in the nation and the top receiver from his home state in the 2024 recruiting class. However, during his time at Ohio State, he struggled to find consistent involvement.

In the 2025 season, Graham appeared in nine of Ohio State’s 14 games, recording six catches for 93 yards before being sidelined due to competition from All-Big Ten talents and a crowded depth chart. He was expected to compete for a backup position but found limited opportunities on the field.

Graham’s entry into the transfer portal is part of a larger trend at Ohio State, where 16 players have opted to leave the program this offseason. Among the notable departures are backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who has committed to Louisville, and defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, among others.

As Ohio State continues to navigate its offseason, coaches will need to replenish the roster and bolster receiver depth, particularly following the departure of Graham and other key players. The Buckeyes are also set to welcome a highly-rated 2026 recruiting class.

The transfer portal window is now open, and teams are poised to make moves to strengthen their lineups ahead of the next season.