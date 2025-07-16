Ohio State Recruit Jeremiah Smith Inspires Young Athletes at Camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremiah Smith, a highly-touted wide receiver prospect for Ohio State, held a youth football camp in Columbus this weekend, inspiring many young athletes.

The camp, hosted on Saturday, provided a valuable opportunity for local participants to learn from Smith, who is regarded as a future star for the Buckeyes. “It’s a blessing… just to get by some of the kids here in Columbus,” Smith told reporters. “Something that I dreamed of as a kid… just to give back — something that I’m really big on.”

Smith aims to be a role model, just as players like Antonio Brown and Teddy Bridgewater influenced him growing up. “I’m just trying to, you know, be a role model just like them,” he added, showcasing his commitment to positivity and mentorship.

The camp featured hands-on drills designed to teach participants about the skills and dedication required at the collegiate level. “I always wanted to be at an NFL player camp or college player camp… just have a good time and be around guys that were in the NFL,” Smith recalled about his own childhood experiences.

As he looks ahead to his upcoming college football season, Smith expressed excitement about the hard work he and his teammates have put in during the summer. “I had a great summer. I just can’t wait till everything transfers over to camp and the season,” he said. “We put a lot of work in… workouts this year, I could say it was harder than last year.”

Adapting to new team dynamics and high expectations, Smith understands the stakes. “Everybody’s got new roles and stuff like that, but I just can’t wait ’til the season to start, and we definitely gonna put on a show,” he said.

Fueling his motivation is a desire to prove doubters wrong. “A lot of people been doubting us… I’ve been seeing it on Twitter and social media. So I can’t wait to prove a lot of people wrong this year,” he added.

Smith is also excited about being part of the new EA Sports College Football 26 game, where he’s recognized as one of the top players. “I’ve been playing it a lot… it’s been pretty crazy… actually me being in the game and being one of the top overall guys — it’s been truly a blessing,” he shared.