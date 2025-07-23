Ohio Residents Targeted by BMV Text Message Scam

Canton, Ohio — Ohio residents are facing a resurgence of a texting scam involving messages that appear to be from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). The bureau issued a warning in June, stating that many residents reported receiving texts claiming they have outstanding traffic tickets.

The scam messages instruct recipients to pay immediately to avoid having their driver’s licenses suspended. This kind of phishing scam is not limited to Ohio, with similar cases reported across various states in the country.

Ohio BMV registrar Charlie Norman cautioned residents, saying, “If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam. Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information.”

Residents are encouraged to report any scam texts to the Federal Trade Commission. For those who believe they have been victims of the scam, contacting local law enforcement is recommended.

This summer, reports of DMV text scams have surged, prompting warnings from officials in other states as well, including Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, California, Michigan, and North Carolina.