Ohio Running Back Jonathan Brown Commits to Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jonathan Brown, a 2026 running back from Columbus, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines early Sunday morning.

Brown, who hails from St. Francis de Sales High School, made the announcement on social media, stating, “I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Michigan. Thank you God, my parents for all the sacrifices you’ve made and finally for believing in me — Jonathan Brown (@JVBrow3).” He is listed at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 200 pounds.

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Brown currently ranks as the No. 44 running back in the country. He showed impressive athletic ability at a recent Michigan camp, where he recorded a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical jump, earning MVP honors.

Brown committed to the Wolverines despite having several other offers, including from Air Force, Army, and Rutgers. He described his recruiting journey as challenging, mentioning, “I’ve faced many challenges, including false promises and being overlooked despite my strong character, good upbringing, impressive grades, and athletic skills.”

During his junior season, Brown rushed for 1,295 yards and scored 16 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He was named an all-state honorable mention.

This commitment marks Brown as the first running back in Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class and the 12th overall commit for the program. The Wolverines are still pursuing five-star running back Savion Hiter, who is their top target in this cycle.

Brown’s commitment underscores Michigan’s efforts to expand its recruiting footprint into Ohio, an area where Wolverines’ running backs coach Tony Alford has strong ties.