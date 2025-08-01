Business
Ohio Sales Tax Holiday Begins August 1, Offers Major Savings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio’s annual Sales Tax Holiday begins on August 1 and lasts for two weeks, allowing shoppers to purchase eligible items without paying sales tax.
The holiday offers a break from the typical 8% sales tax in Cuyahoga County on items priced at $500 or less. This year, more products are included, from furniture and electronics to household goods, aiming to help families prepare for the back-to-school season.
Governor Mike DeWine emphasized the holiday’s importance, saying, “The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school but also provides relief on other important household needs.”
Purchases must be made within the holiday period, starting at midnight on August 1 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on August 14. Eligible items cover a wide range of tangible personal property such as electronics, clothing, and home goods, as long as each individual item costs less than $500.
Shoppers can benefit significantly; for instance, buying a laptop priced at $499 results in savings of about $40 without local taxes. However, items such as alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and motor vehicles are excluded from the holiday.
Retailers in Ohio are required to comply with the tax holiday. If customers inadvertently pay sales tax, they are advised to request a refund from the store or contact the Ohio Department of Taxation for assistance at 1-888-405-4039.
The holiday also applies to online purchases, provided the ordering and payment occur during this designated period. Shipping and handling fees for eligible items will also be exempt from sales tax.
Tyler Carter, a resident of Norwood, indicated his intent to wait for larger purchases during the holiday. “I’ll definitely look for bigger purchases in these next couple of weeks, try to save a buck,” he stated.
If shoppers return an item and choose a different one after the holiday, they will be subject to sales tax on the new item. The Sales Tax Holiday is a valuable opportunity for Ohioans to save money while shopping for essential items.
