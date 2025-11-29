Ohio State’s Sayin Faces Michigan Rivalry Pressure in Crucial Showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Julian Sayin prepares for his first significant rivalry game, pressure is mounting on the first-year Ohio State quarterback. The Buckeyes hope to end a four-year losing streak against Michigan in Saturday’s game, but Sayin’s role is focused on leading his team, not being a savior.

Head coach Ryan Day emphasized that Sayin’s main job is to make good decisions and help the team secure a win. “Lead the team to a victory. That’s it at the end of the day,” he said. Sayin has been exceptional this season, completing 79.4% of his passes, which could set a new FBS record.

With 2,832 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, Sayin has consistently demonstrated his ability to guide the Buckeyes’ offense. Ohio State enters the game with a perfect 11-0 record and a top national ranking after defeating preseason No. 1 Texas earlier this season.

However, Sayin’s experience in high-pressure situations is limited, as his prior starts took place under different circumstances. In a conservative approach during a 14-7 win earlier this season, he made few significant plays. In contrast, playing at Michigan Stadium presents an entirely new level of intensity.

Day mentioned that the ultimate goal is not solely on Sayin; it’s a team effort. “It’s not just the quarterback, it’s everybody involved… in matchup games like this, it can come down to one play,” he said. Sayin must perform well, but everyone else on the team also needs to be on point.

Ohio State has struggled against Michigan’s defense in recent years, with past quarterbacks unable to seize the moment. Sayin, however, has thrown just four interceptions this season and shown a maturity that sets him apart from his predecessors. While he has yet to experience the daunting atmosphere of a rivalry game at Michigan, both he and his teammates are aware of the stakes.

The Buckeyes look to turn the tide against the Wolverines at noon ET on Saturday. Victory would not only cement their position in the College Football Playoffs but also extend their winning streak to 12 games.

“Just win. That’s it. Just lead the team to victory,” Day concluded, underscoring the significance of the upcoming game for the entire program and Sayin’s development.