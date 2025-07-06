Ohio State Secures Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Tackle Jamir Perez

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On July 5, 2025, Ohio State University added three-star defensive tackle Jamir Perez to its football roster, filling a crucial need for nose tackles on its rebuilding defensive line.

Weighing in at 330 pounds, Perez brings the potential to develop into a dominant space-eater. As a prospect from Glenville High School in Cleveland, Perez has a personal connection to Ohio State, which has a strong recruiting pipeline from the area.

However, Ohio State faced disappointment as five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo committed to Texas Tech the same day. Reports suggest Ojo might earn between $775,000 and $1.7 million annually in Texas, indicating a growing trend in college athlete recruitment focused on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

The Buckeyes have chosen a different path, staying away from bidding wars for top talent. Their strategy emphasizes retaining their current roster and utilizing the transfer portal effectively, a method that contributed to their recent national championship in 2024.

Despite Perez’s commitment, Ohio State remains in search of additional top offensive linemen as they build their 2026 recruiting class. Ojo’s decision highlights the continued challenge for the Buckeyes in attracting five-star recruits, particularly in offensive tackle and defensive end positions.

Analysts Dan Hope and Andy Anders from Eleven Warriors discussed these developments on their show, Press Coverage, providing insights into Perez’s commitment, Ojo’s choice, and Ohio State’s overall recruiting strategy.