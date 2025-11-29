Ohio State Seeks Victory Over Michigan in Rivalry Showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Caleb Downs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up to end their losing streak against the Michigan Wolverines in Saturday’s highly anticipated game. The Buckeyes have not defeated Michigan since 2019, and head coach Ryan Day holds a disappointing 1-4 record in this fierce rivalry.

Ohio State enters the contest with an undefeated record, showcasing strong performance throughout the season, while Michigan comes in with a 9-2 record. This clash, often referred to as “The Game,” has significant implications not only for the current season but also for the players’ futures.

Downs, a junior safety, has emerged as a standout player for the Buckeyes’ defense. With the NFL Draft eligibility rules requiring players to be at least three years removed from high school, Downs, who enrolled in college in 2023, is set to enter the draft after this season. Analysts rank him as the top safety prospect and a potential top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Recently, Downs hinted during his “Downs 2 Business” podcast that this match against Michigan may be his last as a college player. The Buckeye’s defense has benefitted from his leadership, as he has recorded 49 tackles, including 32 solo tackles, and two interceptions this season.

Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 205 pounds, Downs may not fit the traditional mold for safety sizes, but he plays with a significant impact. In a mock draft, PFSN’s Jacob Infante predicted Downs could join the Cincinnati Bengals, citing the team’s need for defensive reinforcements after injuries have impacted their season.

Infante described Downs as a “large, physical, athletic, intelligent safety with good ball skills.” He acknowledged that estimating a draft slot for Downs can be challenging but emphasized the value he brings to any team, especially in coverage.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has also highlighted Downs, ranking him as the second-best prospect overall, with consistency being his standout quality. Other teams like the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Dallas Cowboys could also be potential fits for the talented safety.