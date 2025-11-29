Ohio State’s Star Receivers Hopeful for Saturday’s Showdown Against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are making strides in their recovery from injuries and are hopeful to play against Michigan this Saturday.

Day commented during an appearance on the “Buckeye Roundtable,” saying, “They’re going to continue to get some rest tonight. They had a good day of rehab. We’ll wake up in the morning and see how we’re doing. Nobody wants to play more than those two guys.” Both players have missed recent games, with Smith sidelined since Nov. 1 and Tate also not playing since that date.

Freshman All-American Smith expressed optimism about his status, stating on a podcast, “I should be good to go Saturday.” He has accumulated 69 catches for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, leading the Big Ten in touchdown receptions.

Tate, regarded as a potential first-round NFL draft pick, has contributed 39 catches for 711 yards and seven touchdowns. His average of 18.2 yards per reception leads the Big Ten. Together, they form one of the strongest receiving duos in college football, accounting for over half of Ohio State’s offensive yardage and 17 of the team’s 28 touchdown passes.

The Buckeyes’ quarterback, Julian Sayin, is having a historic season with a 79.4% completion rate and is a significant part of the offense’s success. Ohio State has struggled to defeat Michigan in recent years, experiencing a four-game losing streak against their rivals.

The absence of both players against Rutgers was evident as Sayin could only throw for 157 yards, and the Buckeyes leaned heavily on their run game. Given Michigan’s strong defense, the return of Smith and Tate would greatly enhance Ohio State’s strategy to counter Michigan’s pass efficiency.

Day also provided updates on defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr., who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Styles will practice this week, but his status for the game remains uncertain. If Styles cannot play, adjustments will be made to the secondary.

The availability report for Smith and Tate will be updated on Saturday morning, just ahead of the highly anticipated game against Michigan at noon ET on Fox.