Ohio State Stars Shine with Big Ten Awards Ahead of Championship Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Multiple Ohio State offensive players are celebrating after the Big Ten announced its annual awards on Thursday. Quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith were among the standout athletes taking home honors.

Jeremiah Smith secured his second consecutive title as Big Ten Receiver of the Year. Sayin earned the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Year while also receiving second-team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media. However, the coveted Big Ten Quarterback of the Year award went to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who also took home the Offensive Player of the Year title.

Despite mixed feelings among some Buckeye fans about the award distributions, numerous players received All-Big Ten recognition. Smith, alongside wide receiver Carnell Tate and tight end Max Klare, was named to the first team by both the conference’s coaches and media. Six other Buckeyes also earned either second- or third-team honors, showcasing the deep talent of the team.

For the offensive line, Luke Montgomery was named to the second team consistently by both panels, with Austin Siereveld, Bo Jackson, and several others recognized across various teams.

Ohio State’s defensive standouts are led by Caleb Downs, who nabbed multiple honors as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Other notable awards came from Kayden McDonald, who was recognized as the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and linebacker Arvell Reese, who secured the title of Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

Sayin achieved impressive statistics this season, completing an NCAA record 78.9% of his passes and throwing for 3,065 yards and 30 touchdowns. His performance places him in the mix for national awards, including the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

As the Buckeyes approach the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 2 Indiana on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, both teams have a collective number of awards, with over 30 postseason honors announced by the Big Ten.

This championship game holds significant stakes beyond conference supremacy; the winner is likely to secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff bracket, which will be announced on Sunday.