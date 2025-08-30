Sports
Ohio State, Texas Prepare for Epic College Football Showdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has released its Gameday Trailer ahead of its highly anticipated matchup against top-ranked Texas. The video, narrated by former Buckeye defensive end Jack Sawyer, debuted on Thursday night as the Buckeyes gear up for their season opener on Saturday.
In the trailer titled “Foundation,” Sawyer recalls his memorable play against Texas during the Cotton Bowl last January. Head coach Ryan Day also appears, stating the team is “looking to attack” this season. Sawyer concludes the video with a powerful message: “100,000 standing ready behind our 11 warriors.”
The Buckeyes are slight favorites going into the game, with a betting line of 1.5 points and an over/under set at 47.5. The kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns are set to start their 2025 season with high hopes, coming off a successful previous year that included 13 wins. The team is now ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Their approach to the game has been energized by a motivational video narrated by WWE legend The Undertaker, emphasizing resilience and teamwork.
“Pressure is a privilege. We embrace it and run to it,” The Undertaker says in the video. As Texas prepares for the game, the message encourages players to outwork their opponents and transform challenges into strength.
The game can be watched live on FOX, with Gus Johnson providing play-by-play commentary. Fans can tune into the radio broadcast on 97.1 The Fan, featuring Paul Keels, Jim Lachey, and Tyler Danburg on the call.
Following the game, Ohio State’s players and coaches will share their insights in postgame interviews available through 10TV. As both teams approach kickoff, excitement builds for this thrilling college football event.
