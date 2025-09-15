Ohio State Wins Again with Fresh Faces and Rising Stars

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The atmosphere shifted dramatically on Saturday when Ohio State faced Ohio. Just seconds into the second half, a 67-yard touchdown catch brought the Bobcats within four points, making what was supposed to be a dominant win for the Buckeyes into a tense one-possession game.

Seeking to regain control, Ohio State turned to freshman running back Jackson, who had been working to earn the coaches’ trust in early season games. On the next play after Ohio’s touchdown, Jackson burst through the line for a stunning 64-yard rush, which set up a crucial field goal. Just moments later, a long pass allowed Ohio State to score again, re-establishing their lead.

Jackson’s performance not only sparked the Buckeyes’ offense against last season’s champions but also proved he could bolster a sluggish running game that had seen its established starters struggle. Despite entering the season with high expectations, the team’s main running backs averaged only 4.5 yards per carry over their first two games.

Hailing from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Jackson showcased his talent by rushing for 109 yards against Ohio, averaging an impressive 12.1 yards per carry. His contributions included two receptions for 21 yards. After a fumble in a previous game sidelined him temporarily, the coaching staff decided to give him a larger role, making him the starting running back to begin the second half.

The trajectory of Jackson’s early career resembles that of TreVeyon Henderson, another five-star freshman who rapidly earned a starting role at Ohio State in his third game in 2021. Henderson’s exemplary performance included 270 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa, setting a high bar for future freshmen.

Jackson’s improved play comes just in time as Ohio State prepares for Big Ten competition. With a matchup against Washington looming, he could be the primary option alongside quarterback Julian Sayin.

Ohio State’s win over Ohio saw multiple backup players receiving valuable game time due to the commanding 35-0 lead at halftime. Starting quarterback Sayin and others took a break, while true freshman players stepped in to gain experience on the field.

As the Buckeyes celebrated another victory, emphasis was placed on younger players showing promise for the upcoming challenges ahead. With a break before facing Washington, coaches planned to assess performance metrics to identify those trending for increased playing time.

Overall, Ohio State stands at 3-0 with impactful performances from its players. Looking ahead, Coach Ryan Day expressed confidence as the team gears up for the next phase of the season.