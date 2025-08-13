Ohtani Returns to Angels Stadium for Showdown Against Trout

ANAHEIM, California — In a highly anticipated baseball event, Shohei Ohtani will pitch at Angels Stadium on August 13, marking his return against former teammate Mike Trout during the final game of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

This matchup comes just days after Ohtani played a pivotal role in securing Team Japan‘s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic over Team USA, creating further excitement among fans for this series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts showed restraint when discussing Ohtani’s upcoming appearance, noting that he has only played as a designated hitter in Anaheim since joining the Dodgers. Despite this, Ohtani has solidified his legacy as a dominant two-way player with multiple MVP awards, and his return to the mound is expected to evoke strong emotions.

Wednesday will mark Ohtani’s 48th start in Angels Stadium, where he boasts a career 2.22 ERA, demonstrating impressive statistics including an 11.67 strikeouts per nine innings rate. His last pitching appearance at Angels Stadium was on August 23, 2023, as a member of the Angels.

Ohtani is coming off a stellar performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 6, where he allowed just two hits and one earned run in four innings pitched. He will now face familiar opponents, including Trout, Taylor Ward, and Zach Neto.

Fans are eager to see Ohtani perform, hoping for a showcase of his incredible skills and the nostalgia of watching him pitch in a familiar environment. Whether Ohtani dominates or faces challenges against the Angels, the atmosphere is sure to be electric.