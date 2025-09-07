Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A routine oil change for a family vacation turned into a costly dispute for Kelly and Jamie Allen. The couple faced a months-long battle after their car sparked trouble shortly after the service.

Kelly recalled, “When I went to start the car up, it was knocking bad.” Moments later, the vehicle broke down right in their driveway.

A check under the hood revealed the issue: there was no oil in the engine. A dealership later determined the drain plug had been overtightened and stripped during the oil change, leading to the engine failure.

Frustrated, the Allens returned to the shop responsible for the oil change. However, for more than six weeks, their calls went unanswered. “They kept putting us off, putting us off,” Jamie said, expressing their growing frustration.

Facing the expense of a new engine, the couple reached out to the News 2 Call For Action Team for assistance. Once the station intervened, the shop changed its position, agreeing to cover the cost of a replacement engine and providing a rental car for two and a half months.

“We appreciate what you did,” Kelly said, expressing relief that their car has run without problems since the resolution.