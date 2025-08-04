Oil Prices Dip Ahead of OPEC+ Output Increase in September

New York, NY — Oil prices fell on August 4, 2025, as traders awaited an increase in output from OPEC+. The global benchmark Brent crude was down 1.64% at $247.00 per barrel.

The anticipated output increase comes as OPEC+ countries have signaled plans to raise production levels beginning in September. Analysts believe the higher output could lead to a further decline in oil prices, which have already shown weakness in recent weeks.

“Market sentiment is shifting as OPEC+ looks to boost supply,” said oil market analyst Hawke Turner. He added, “This decision reflects their response to the changing demand dynamics globally. Without adequate consumption recovery, prices could continue to slide.”

The decline in oil prices is significant as it reflects broader economic concerns. Investors are closely monitoring global economic indicators that could influence demand for crude oils.

As the market closed on August 4, traders are looking ahead to OPEC+’s meeting later this month, where the group will finalize the details regarding the output increase.