Oilers Assess Defensive Options Following Roster Changes

The Edmonton Oilers have recently faced significant changes to their roster, prompting a reassessment of their defensive options. After falling just short of winning a Stanley Cup last season, the organization believed that their lineup had been improved over the summer.

However, complications arose when the St. Louis Blues tendered their double offer sheet for players Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. Consequently, the Oilers found themselves without Broberg, Holloway, or Cody Ceci, all of which were decisions made by the organization.

Despite these challenges, the Oilers still maintain a strong roster that suggests they could contend for a championship. That said, there are noticeable weaknesses, particularly on the blue line, which lacks the potential of Broberg and the stability of Ceci.

Currently, the Oilers’ top defensive pairing remains unchanged, featuring Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. However, recent addition Ty Emberson is projected to partner with Darnell Nurse, while the bottom pairing consists of Brett Kulak and Troy Stecher. Additionally, Josh Brown is listed as the seventh defenseman, leading management to explore options for upgrading this position.

The Oilers have been linked to numerous potential solutions, including interest in players such as Jason Schultz, Adam Larsson, and Tyson Barrie. While Schultz remains a free agent, Barrie has signed a PTO with the Calgary Flames.

One name that stands out as a viable option is Travis Dermott. With connections to the Edmonton organization, Dermott was previously coached by Kris Knoblauch when he played for the Erie Otters in the OHL. He also played alongside Connor McDavid during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, which could provide a basis for a positive relationship.

Moreover, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson was once Dermott’s agent, further enhancing the likelihood of a successful negotiation. The Oilers may consider signing Dermott to a one-year deal, or potentially offering him a PTO, given the current salary cap constraints.

As a second-round draft pick in 2015, Dermott has shown he is not primarily an offensive threat, acquiring only 62 points over 329 NHL games. However, his defensive capabilities and ability to play on both sides make him a valuable addition to the Oilers’ lineup.

As the Oilers prepare for a split-squad game with the Flames on September 23, they will require 12 defencemen for the matchup, providing an opportunity for Dermott to showcase his skills.