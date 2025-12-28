Sports
Oilers and Flames Clash in Holiday Showdown at Rogers Place
EDMONTON, AB – The Battle of Alberta returns with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. This marks the first of two consecutive meetings between these rivals during the holiday season.
Fans can tune in to watch the game at 7:00 PM MST on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.
After their last encounter on October 8, where the Flames edged out the Oilers 4-3 in a shootout, both teams have moved in different directions. The Oilers are currently on a hot streak, having achieved a 6-2-0 record in their last eight games, while the Flames are trying to bounce back after a recent win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Oilers, with a current record of 18-13-6, are tied for second in the Pacific Division, while the Flames sit at 15-17-4, five points shy of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Leon Draisaitl made headlines when he scored his 400th goal in the previous match against Calgary.
Connor Ingram will make his second consecutive start for the Oilers after leading them to a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights with 26 saves. Ingram was called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors to replace the injured Tristan Jarry. “My job is to stop the puck,” Ingram said. “The guys did a great job making me feel welcome.”
With Jarry out for a few weeks due to a lower-body injury, the Oilers have shown resilience and depth in their roster, which has been pivotal in recent games. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch praised the team’s overall effort, emphasizing teamwork.
Ingram credited his teammates for helping him succeed, especially in crucial moments against the Golden Knights, stating, “It’s not just me. I thought all of us played well.”
Calgary, after their recent victory, aims to capitalize on the momentum as they prepare for the rivalry matchup. The Oilers are looking to solidify their position in the standings and maintain their winning ways at home.
Overall, this evening’s matchup promises to deliver excitement and intensity as two of the NHL’s fiercest rivals clash once more.
