Sports
Oilers Host Flyers in NHL Matchup This Afternoon
Edmonton, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will face the Philadelphia Flyers today at 3:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. This matchup marks the first game of 2026 for the Oilers and is part of the NHL’s Saturday slate.
Edmonton aims to continue its recent trend of decisive victories. The Oilers have won 10 of their last 11 games, often by at least two goals. This trend has led to predictions favoring the Oilers on the puck line at -1.5, with odds at +135.
The Oilers rank sixth in the NHL for goals scored per game. Their powerful offense features the league’s top power play, operating at 33.3%. This statistic could be a concern for the Flyers, who currently rank 23rd in penalty minutes.
On a recent scoring surge, Connor McDavid has tallied 13 goals in his last 14 games, while Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals in his last 10 games against Philadelphia. The combination of these two could be instrumental in Edmonton’s efforts today.
Edmonton enjoys a strong home record of 10-4-3 this season, while the Flyers are struggling on the road, currently under .500. The Flyers will need a strong performance to counter the Oilers’ offensive firepower.
Flyers players will look to key contributors such as Trevor Zegras, who leads the team with 39 points this season. Meanwhile, goalie Dan Vladar is expected to be in net for Philadelphia, facing a challenge against Edmonton’s high-paced attack.
This afternoon’s game will also see the return of rookies Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson to the Oilers, who are looking to make an impact after successful stints in the AHL. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch expressed enthusiasm for utilizing their speed and skill on the ice.
The matchup promises to be an exciting start to the new year for both teams, as they look to secure vital points in the standings.
Recent Posts
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle
- Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC
- Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
- 49ers Aim for Top NFC Seed Amid Playoff Hopes
- Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
- Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash
- Arizona Wildcats Face Tough Test at Utah to Open Big 12 Play
- Timberwolves Face Heat in Crucial NBA Matchup Tonight