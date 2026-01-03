Oilers Host Flyers in NHL Matchup This Afternoon

Edmonton, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will face the Philadelphia Flyers today at 3:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. This matchup marks the first game of 2026 for the Oilers and is part of the NHL’s Saturday slate.

Edmonton aims to continue its recent trend of decisive victories. The Oilers have won 10 of their last 11 games, often by at least two goals. This trend has led to predictions favoring the Oilers on the puck line at -1.5, with odds at +135.

The Oilers rank sixth in the NHL for goals scored per game. Their powerful offense features the league’s top power play, operating at 33.3%. This statistic could be a concern for the Flyers, who currently rank 23rd in penalty minutes.

On a recent scoring surge, Connor McDavid has tallied 13 goals in his last 14 games, while Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals in his last 10 games against Philadelphia. The combination of these two could be instrumental in Edmonton’s efforts today.

Edmonton enjoys a strong home record of 10-4-3 this season, while the Flyers are struggling on the road, currently under .500. The Flyers will need a strong performance to counter the Oilers’ offensive firepower.

Flyers players will look to key contributors such as Trevor Zegras, who leads the team with 39 points this season. Meanwhile, goalie Dan Vladar is expected to be in net for Philadelphia, facing a challenge against Edmonton’s high-paced attack.

This afternoon’s game will also see the return of rookies Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson to the Oilers, who are looking to make an impact after successful stints in the AHL. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch expressed enthusiasm for utilizing their speed and skill on the ice.

The matchup promises to be an exciting start to the new year for both teams, as they look to secure vital points in the standings.