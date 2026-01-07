Oilers Seek Victory Against Predators at Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at Rogers Place, looking to snap a recent losing streak. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm MST and will be broadcast on Sportsnet and the Oilers Radio Network.

The Oilers come into the match after suffering a 5-2 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Despite the setback, Oilers’ star Connor McDavid maintained his impressive form, scoring a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 15 games, totaling 36 points this season.

Spencer Stastney, a defenseman traded from the Predators to the Oilers last month, will be facing his former team for the first time. Stastney expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s going to be a fun game every shift, just going out there with guys I know and love.” He played 81 games with Nashville and hopes to find success against his old teammates.

The Predators are coming off a successful month of December and are eager to continue their push towards a Wild Card playoff spot. They have a record of 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Michael Bunting was a standout player in their last match, scoring a goal and adding three assists in a comeback win over the Calgary Flames.

Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram is looking to rebound after a challenging game against the Bruins, where he allowed six goals. Ingram stated, “A good thing about this league is that you don’t have time to think about it or dwell on it.” He is prepared to bounce back and contribute to his team’s efforts in the important matchup.

Also, Kasperi Kapanen could make his return from injury against the Predators, having been sidelined since October. The Oilers aim to improve their performance defensively and offensively as they seek a crucial victory at home.