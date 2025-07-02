Oilers Sign Andrew Mangiapane to Two-Year Contract

EDMONTON, Alberta—The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million contract on Tuesday. The deal has an average annual value of $3.6 million and includes a full no-trade clause in the first year, along with a five-team trade list in the second year.

Mangiapane, 29, previously played for the Washington Capitals, recording 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 81 regular-season games last season. He also made an impact in the postseason, contributing two points (one goal, one assist) in 10 playoff games.

A Toronto native, Mangiapane was initially selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Over his NHL career, he has amassed 243 points (123 goals, 120 assists) in 498 regular-season games, including time spent with both the Flames and the Capitals. His playoff experience includes 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 37 games.

<p“I'm thrilled to join the Oilers,” Mangiapane said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to contribute to a competitive team.”

Mangiapane’s most notable season came during the 2021-22 campaign when he hit a career-high of 55 points, scoring 35 goals and providing 20 assists in 82 games. Before entering the NHL, he played three seasons with the OHL’s Barrie Colts, where he excelled, finishing with 261 points (118 goals, 143 assists) in 195 games.

Adding to his accolades, Mangiapane represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, where he scored seven goals and added four assists in seven games, helping the team secure a gold medal and earning tournament MVP honors.

With Mangiapane’s arrival, the Oilers bolster their roster as they seek further success after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in the last two seasons.