Oilers Sign Evan Bouchard to Four-Year, $42 Million Extension

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year contract extension worth $42 million, according to multiple media reports. The deal, announced Monday, carries an average annual value of $10.5 million.

Bouchard’s new contract positions him as the NHL’s fourth-highest-paid defenseman, trailing only Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. The 25-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, was set to become a restricted free agent when the market opened.

“Evan has been a key player for us, especially in the playoffs,” said Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman. Bouchard’s previous contract with Edmonton had an annual cap hit of $3.9 million.

Last season, Bouchard scored 14 goals and tallied 67 points in 82 regular-season games. He also made an impact in the playoffs with seven goals and 23 points in 22 games, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.

“He has shown he can perform at a high level when it matters most,” said Bowman. Bouchard was drafted 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018 and has recorded 55 goals and 238 points in 374 career games.

With Bouchard’s extension, the Oilers will have limited cap space for other acquisitions, with only $550,000 remaining after the contract becomes official. Their roster will also remain under scrutiny as other key players, including Connor McDavid, are approaching contract negotiations.

Earlier on the same day, Edmonton re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $1.3 million deal, which adds to a busy offseason for the team. As moves continue to unfold, all eyes will be on how the Oilers manage their roster going forward.