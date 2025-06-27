Oilers Sign Trent Frederic to Eight-Year Deal Worth $3.85 Million Annually

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Trent Frederic to a long-term, eight-year contract extension, with an average annual value of $3.85 million.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported the anticipated deal earlier in the day. The Oilers acquired Frederic from the Boston Bruins at this year’s NHL trade deadline in a three-team trade that also involved the New Jersey Devils. As part of the trade, the Oilers sent a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, defenseman Max Wanner, and forward Shane LaChance to Boston and New Jersey. LaChance was exchanged to the Devils to help retain 50 percent of Frederic’s salary.

Frederic, recovering from an ankle injury when he joined the Oilers, played only one regular-season game after re-injuring himself. However, he made an impactful return during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he participated in all 22 games, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

“I’m not really thrilled with exactly how I played through the playoffs, but it’s hard to look back,” Frederic said. “I have a lot of stuff to work on and I’m excited about that.”

This signing reflects the Oilers’ busy offseason, which includes addressing other personnel matters. General Manager Stan Bowman is considering moves involving forwards Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson, both entering the final year of their contracts. Meanwhile, the team is also aiming to sign forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown, along with defenseman Evan Bouchard.

The Oilers currently have over $13 million in cap space but are working to create an additional $9 million by trading Kane and Arvidsson.

“This is a good team and there are some good things ahead,” Perry noted about the potential for team success amidst ongoing contract negotiations.