Ojeda’s Brace Leads Orlando City to Victory Over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (July 19, 2025) – Martín Ojeda scored two goals to help Orlando City SC defeat the New England Revolution 2-1 Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. This victory marks Orlando’s 10th win of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Ojeda opened the scoring for Orlando City in the 18th minute. He received a well-placed ball from teammate Eduard Atuesta, maneuvered past Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, and confidently tapped the ball into the net.

The Revolution fought back, equalizing in the 55th minute with a goal from Tomás Chancalay, who received an assist from Ilay Feingold after settling a long pass. Chancalay expertly placed his shot into the bottom left corner, leveling the match.

However, Ojeda quickly regained the lead for Orlando just three minutes later. Following a strong play from Iván Angulo, Ojeda fired a powerful shot that hit the underside of the crossbar and found the back of the net. This marked Ojeda’s 12th goal of the season, tying him with former captain Nani for the club’s best single-season performance.

“I’m very happy with the result and the players’ performance,” Orlando City coach remarked post-game. “Their energy and willingness to bounce back was commendable.”

This win was significant for Orlando, as it was their second consecutive victory at Gillette Stadium, a venue they previously won 3-1 at last season. The Lions will now prepare for their next match against the Columbus Crew on July 25 at Lower.com Field.

Fans can tune in to watch the match live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.