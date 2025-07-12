Okada and Omega to Clash Again in Historic AEW Match

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega are set to face each other once again in a highly anticipated match at AEW All In Texas on July 7, 2025. This clash will mark their fifth encounter, with a unique twist: it will be a Winner Takes All match to unify the AEW International and Continental Championships.

The rivalry between Okada and Omega has significantly shaped the landscape of professional wrestling over the years. Their initial match at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in January 2017 captivated fans, leading to an impressive six-star rating from wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. The match was noted for its emotional storytelling and intense in-ring action, as it spanned almost 47 minutes.

After their first epic showdown, the duo met again at Dominion 2017, where they exceeded expectations in a grueling hour-long match that ended in a time limit draw, earning six and a quarter stars from Meltzer. Their third encounter took place in August 2017 during the G1 Climax tournament, where Omega triumphed with a decisive pin after an intense 30-minute battle.

In June 2018, Okada and Omega faced off again in a historic two-out-of-three falls match that ultimately resulted in Omega capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. This match received an extraordinary seven-star rating from Meltzer, further solidifying the rivalry as one of the greatest in pro wrestling history.

As Omega transitioned to AEW in 2019 as one of its founding members, Okada continued to rule NJPW. In January 2024, Okada joined AEW, reigniting fans’ excitement for potential future confrontations.

The upcoming match at All In Texas is not just a culmination of their storied rivalry; it represents an opportunity to create history once again. Fans can expect a climactic showdown that could redefine wrestling and reshape the future of both promotions.

With the stakes higher than ever, anticipation builds around this monumental clash of two wrestling titans.