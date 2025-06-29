OKC Thunder Signs Guard Jaden Mitchell to New Three-Year Deal

Oklahoma City, OK — The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Jaden Mitchell to a three-year contract worth nearly $9 million, according to sources on Sunday. The franchise decided to decline Mitchell’s $3 million team option for the upcoming 2025-26 season in favor of the new deal.

Mitchell was selected by the Thunder with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old guard originally joined the team on a two-way contract before earning a standard NBA deal in February after impressing with his performance on the court.

During his rookie season, Mitchell averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per game. His shooting efficiency was notable, with him hitting 49.5% of his shots from the field, 38.3% from beyond the arc, and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

Despite missing more than three months of the season due to an injury in January, Mitchell returned for the final week of the regular season and contributed during the Thunder’s championship run. With this new contract, Oklahoma City is set to retain all of its key players from the title-winning team.

In addition to Mitchell, the Thunder also announced a three-year, $24 million contract extension for backup big man, providing further stability to their roster as they prepare for the next season.

The details of Mitchell’s new contract were negotiated by Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and agent Mike Simonetta. As the Thunder look to build on their recent success, their lineup seems poised for another competitive season ahead.