Oklahoma Cash 5 Lottery Numbers Announced for Sunday Drawing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The winning numbers for Sunday’s Oklahoma Cash 5 lottery drawing were announced as 3, 10, 13, 15, and 27.

Participants can check their tickets to see if they have matched these numbers. The Oklahoma Lottery offers several games, making it an exciting option for those hoping to win big prizes.

Along with Cash 5, the lottery also conducts various draw games regularly. This recent drawing took place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, contributing to the ongoing excitement among players.

For players wishing to claim their winnings, they must mail their original, signed ticket along with a completed claim form to the Oklahoma Lottery at P.O. Box 548810, Oklahoma City, OK 73154. Those opting for direct deposit should also include a voided check or a bank letter containing their account details.

It is important to note that non-winning tickets are not eligible for claims, and the Oklahoma Lottery is not liable for any lost or stolen mail. For further information, players can visit the official Oklahoma Lottery website.