Oklahoma City Police Adjust Traffic for NBA Finals Crowds

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are announcing traffic restrictions in downtown Oklahoma City following Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The Oklahoma City Police Department will only allow outgoing traffic from the Bricktown area immediately after the game to manage the expected large post-game crowds.

Officials remind fans to plan ahead, as inbound traffic to Bricktown will be prohibited during the critical post-game period. Those using rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft should schedule their pick-ups outside of the affected area.

Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers starts at 7 p.m. The championship matchup has fans excited, as both teams are one win away from the title. The Pacers tied the series at 3-3 with a victory on Thursday, setting the stage for a dramatic final game.

The Thunder, praised for their passionate local support they call their ‘sixth man’, hope for an advantage from the home crowd inside Paycom Center. Key players and coaches believe that the energy from fans will play a critical role in their performance.

As anticipation builds for the game, Oklahoma City Police are working to ensure safety and crowd control as fans gather to watch the championship. With a dedicated local base of support, the atmosphere in downtown Oklahoma City is expected to be electric.