Oklahoma State Comes From Behind to Defeat Arkansas in Double Overtime

STILLWATER, Okla. — In a thrilling college football matchup, the 16th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 39-31, in double overtime on Saturday. The game was held at Boone Pickens Stadium, where an announced attendance of 52,202 witnessed the intense showdown.

Arkansas entered halftime with a commanding 21-7 lead, propelled by the impressive performance of running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who scored three rushing touchdowns. The Razorbacks maintained dominance in the first half, outgaining the Cowboys 351-77.

However, the tide turned in the second half as Oklahoma State made critical adjustments. Coach Mike Gundy attributed the victory to the team’s conditioning and culture, emphasizing their ability to remain composed in high-pressure situations.

The Cowboys capitalized on Arkansas’ mistakes, scoring 18 points off three turnovers. Oklahoma State’s quarterback, Alan Bowman, connected with wide receiver Brennan Presley for vital touchdowns, including a 7-yard touchdown pass that leveled the game at 21-21.

Despite Arkansas’ offensive prowess, highlighted by Taylen Green‘s passing for 416 yards and Jackson’s total of 149 rushing yards, they failed to convert key opportunities. Kicker Kyle Ramsey‘s missed field goals proved detrimental as the game progressed into overtime.

In the second overtime, Arkansas faced a critical fourth down situation and was unable to convert, allowing Oklahoma State to score the winning touchdown through running back Ollie Gordon. This final play sealed the victory for the Cowboys, who have now improved to 2-0 this season.

The match showcased a combination of explosive offense and strategic plays, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as both teams fought for supremacy on the field.