Sports
Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy Parts Ways After 20 Seasons
TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma State University and head football coach Mike Gundy have mutually agreed to part ways after 20 seasons, a source confirmed to News On 6’s John Holcomb on September 23, 2025. This marks the end of Gundy’s tenure as the program’s all-time winningest coach.
Gundy’s departure comes on the heels of a disappointing 2024 season, where the Cowboys failed to win a Big 12 game and lost nine consecutive games. Their struggles continued into the 2025 season despite a season-opening victory over UT Martin. Subsequent losses, including a historic 69-3 defeat against top-ranked Oregon and a home loss to Tulsa, sealed Gundy’s fate.
“When I was hired here, I put my heart and soul into this,” Gundy stated in a recent press conference. He expressed a commitment to his work, saying he would continue until he decided otherwise or was told not to proceed.
Gundy, who played quarterback at OSU from 1986 to 1989 alongside notable players like Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders, became head coach in 2005. He initially faced challenges, finishing his first season with a 4-7 record but quickly transformed the Cowboys into a powerhouse with 18 consecutive winning seasons and numerous bowl appearances.
He leaves OSU with a career record of 170-90 and notable achievements, including two Fiesta Bowl victories and a Big 12 Championship in 2011. Despite his successes, Gundy’s final years were clouded by controversies that impacted his standing with fans, including comments that drew national criticism.
Potential candidates to replace Gundy include Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and former OSU quarterback Zac Robinson. The new coach will face the monumental task of reviving a program that soared under Gundy’s leadership.
Mike Gundy’s legacy is marked by his coaching achievements and contributions to Oklahoma State football, and his departure signals a new chapter for the Cowboys.
