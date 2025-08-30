Sports
Oklahoma State Football Faces Setback with Quarterback Injury
ORLANDO, Fla. — Oklahoma State University quarterback Hauss Hejny is expected to miss at least five weeks due to a left foot injury that will require surgery. This injury occurred during the first half of the Cowboys’ season opener, a 27-7 victory against the University of Tennessee at Martin on Thursday night.
Before leaving the game, Hejny, a true freshman, completed five of ten passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his potential in his first collegiate start. Hejny was one of the highest-rated recruits in the Cowboys’ 2024 class.
Following Hejny’s exit, Zane Flores took over quarterback duties and threw for 136 yards. With their starting quarterback sidelined, Oklahoma State faces a tough challenge in their next matchup against No. 7 Oregon.
Coach Mike Gundy addressed the situation, stating, “I won’t give injury updates either way. I never will know on those until the next day, anyway, but both of those guys weren’t in a position to come back.” Gundy emphasized that they would know more about Hejny’s and another unnamed player’s injuries later.
This setback comes after a challenging previous season for Oklahoma State, which ended with a 3-9 record and snapped a streak of 18 consecutive bowl game appearances.
