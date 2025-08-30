Oklahoma Football Opens 2025 Season Against Illinois State

Norman, OK – The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off their 2025 football season on Saturday, August 30, at 5 p.m. CT against the Illinois State Redbirds at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This year marks the Sooners’ second season in the Southeastern Conference and their 131st season overall.

Head coach Brent Venables will lead the Sooners, who are ranked No. 18 in the preseason polls, into their matchup against Illinois State, which is ranked sixth in the FCS preseason polls. The Sooners are seeking to improve after a disappointing 6-7 season in 2024, which included a narrow loss to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, featuring announcers Richard Cross, Tyoka Jackson, and Madison Hock. The Sooners aim to carry momentum from their impressive home victory over No. 7 Alabama, where they won 24-3, marking a strong finish to the previous season.

Oklahoma’s offense is set to feature new redshirt junior quarterback John Mateer, who was hailed as the No. 1 transfer in college football by ESPN. He is joined by senior running back Jaydn Ott, a transfer from California with over 2,500 career rushing yards. Under the direction of first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners look to revitalize their offense after ranking 97th in the nation last year.

On defense, Venables will have six returning starters from last year’s unit, which ranked 19th nationally in total defense. The defensive lineup will include Kendall Daniels, a recently acquired linebacker from Oklahoma State, who has been a standout in fall camp.

Illinois State’s veteran head coach Brock Spack brings his squad to Norman with optimism after a 10-4 season last year and a trip to the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Redbirds, who return 12 starters, include dual-threat quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse and senior running back Wenkers Wright.

Oklahoma holds an impressive record at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, with 145 wins and just 15 losses since 1999. The Sooners have won their last 18 home openers and aim to extend that streak on Saturday. The game also signifies the first meeting between Oklahoma and Illinois State in football.

As the Sooners step onto the field, fans can expect a vibrant atmosphere, bolstered by new tailgating options and the “Party at the Palace” event, featuring food trucks and music in the stadium grounds. With a combination of returning talent and new faces, the stakes are high for Oklahoma as they aim for a strong start to the 2025 football season.